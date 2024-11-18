Play Button
Kilkenny's Walter Walsh and wife announce birth of twins days after retirement

Kilkenny hurling icon Walter Walsh has revealed he and his wife Vicky have welcomed twins into the world, just days after announcing his inter-county hurling retirement.

The Tullogher-Rosbercan clubman took to social media to say there will be 'plenty to keep me occupied in retirement' with a picture of him leaving St.Luke's Hospital with the twins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walter Walsh (@wallywalshkk)

Walsh thanked the countless people who wished him well following the news of his intercounty retirement.

Over the course of his career, Walter Walsh won eight Leinster titles, four National League titles and three All-Ireland titles with Kilkenny.

Following the announcement, Manager Derek Lyng said of Walsh, 'his towering presence both on and off the field has inspired many young hurlers'.

