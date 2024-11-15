Kilkenny's Walter Walsh announces inter-county hurling retirement

Kilkenny Senior Hurler and Tullogher Rosbercon club man Walter Walsh has today announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, following a remarkable 13 years in the black and amber.

Walter (Wally) joined the senior panel in 2012 at 21 years of age and, over the course of his distinguished career, won eight Leinster titles, four National League titles and three All-Ireland titles. Walter also took home a well-deserved All-Star in 2016.

Walter first lined out for Kilkenny as a minor during the Leinster Championship in 2008 and bagged himself Leinster and All-Ireland medals in his first year on the inter-county scene.

In the All-Ireland replay against Galway on the 30th September 2012 Walter made his debut for the Senior panel, took Croke Park by storm and scored 1-3 from play, picked up the Man of the Match Award as well as an All-Ireland title and endeared himself in the hearts of Kilkenny supporters everywhere.

Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager Derek Lyng thanked Walter, saying “It’s been an honour to have worked with Walter. His towering presence both on and off the field has inspired many young hurlers and his attitude, drive and leadership has been immense. Walter leaves us with many great memories and I wish him well in his retirement.”

County Board Chairman, PJ Kenny paid tribute to Walter, saying “On behalf of Kilkenny County Board and all associated with Kilkenny.

