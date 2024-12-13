Play Button
Male (50s) dies at fatal workplace accident in Kilkenny

Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at a premises on the Dublin Road, Kilkenny, yesterday afternoon.

A male in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and attended the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...

