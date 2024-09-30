Play Button
Man dies in single car collision in Kilkenny

Garda cordon tape and a road closure sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
A man has died in a single-vehicle collision in County Kilkenny.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 am on the R448 near Smithstown, Mullinavat.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was fatally injured.

Arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road was closed for a time this morning for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 030 5300, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

