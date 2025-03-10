March to highlight housing crisis takes place in Kilkenny today

People from a South East homeless service are set to take to the streets of Kilkenny city this lunchtime, to highlight the deepening housing crisis.

The Good Shepherd Centre Kilkenny provides services to women, men and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The organisation says it will march today and throughout the month of March, to demand 'real action' from the Government.

"We are marching because homelessness is at a record high, and the crisis is only getting worse," said Noel Sherry, CEO of the Good Shepherd Centre.

"People need real homes, not makeshift structures. A bed in a shed is not a home, and we cannot allow this to become the norm. We are here to show solidarity with those affected and to demand urgent action."

The latest Department of Housing figures reveal a record high of 15,286 people in emergency accommodation at the end of January, including 4,603 children in 2,164 families.

These numbers do not include those sleeping rough, couch-surfing, in domestic violence refuges, or unaccommodated asylum seekers, meaning the true extent of homelessness is likely even higher.

Today's march will be the second time the Good Shepard Centre has taken to the streets to highlight the situation this month, with the organisation also set to feature in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17 to amplify their message.

