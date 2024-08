A man who was missing from Kilkenny has been located safe and well.

62-year-old Thomas Murray was reported missing last Friday, August 16th and was last seen in Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny.

Gardaí have confirmed they've stood down their search after Mr.Murray was located.

They've thanked the public for their help in the missing person case.

