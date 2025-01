The N25 will remain closed overnight following a serious crash that happened between Slieverue and Glenmore, in county Kilkenny.

The road is currently closed between the Luffany Roundabout and the Glenmore Roundabout, on the main route to New Ross in county Wexford.

Gardaí say they expect the road to remain closed until at least tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

Local diversions are in place.

Updates to follow…

