A Kilkenny town will welcome a new ALDI next year

Castlecomer in Co. Kilkenny will be welcoming a new €6.3 million ALDI store come the end of 2024.

The news has been confirmed by ALDI Ireland, which says 60 jobs will be created as a result, 30 of which will be permanent.

Permission for the premises had been granted by Kilkenny County Council but appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The store will be in the centre of Castlecomer, where the town's Creamery used to be.

The site has been vacant for several years now and is being developed by Greenstripe Ltd.

ALDI will be the main tenant but retail, office, and residential units are also being included as part of the 52,500 square feet development.

The Creamery’s historic mill building, a protected structure, will also be preserved and refurbished.

There will be 105 parking spaces available for customers as well as 18 bike parking spaces.

Four free electric vehicle charging points are also being included, with hopes that they will be an investment in Castlecomer's future.

The store will be powered by green electricity with 90sqm of solar panels on the roof.

Commenting, Donald Mackay, Managing Director of Operations, ALDI Ireland said: “This is great news for Kilkenny shoppers and the local economy.

“The new store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with ALDI. We sourced €30 million of locally produced food and drink from Co. Kilkenny-based suppliers last year.”

ALDI in Kilkenny

The new store will be ALDI’s sixth in County Kilkenny.

There are already stores on both the Waterford and Hebron Roads and in Kilkenny Town, Graiguenamanagh, Ferrybank, and Callan.

Each is part of ALDI’s food waste reduction programme, with ALDI’s Kilkenny stores having donated nearly 42,000 meals to charity to date.

Each store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with St Vincent De Paul and Kilkenny SPCA some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.