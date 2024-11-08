Reappeal for information made on 29th anniversary of Jojo Dullard's disappearance

A memorial ceremony will take place in Kilkenny tomorrow, to mark the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of Jojo Dullard.

The 21-year-old from Callan went missing on November 9th, 1995.

She was last seen in Moone, County Kildare, where she told her friend that she had missed her bus home and "got a lift."

In 2020 the missing persons case was upgraded to a murder inquiry.

A memorial ceremony will take place at the monument for the missing, on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle tomorrow (Saturday).

Father Willie Purcell is a friend of the Dullard family and is involved in the ceremony tomorrow. He made this appeal to the public.

"No matter how small the information is or how insignificant it may seem to people - every piece of information adds to the overall tapestry of finding Jojo

"Anyone who might have heard a conversation in 29 years, or who may have picked up something from somebody - I would ask them to please contact an Garda Síochána," Father Purcell said.

