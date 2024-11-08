Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Reappeal for information made on 29th anniversary of Jojo Dullard's disappearance

Reappeal for information made on 29th anniversary of Jojo Dullard's disappearance
Jo Jo Dullard
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A memorial ceremony will take place in Kilkenny tomorrow, to mark the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of Jojo Dullard.

The 21-year-old from Callan went missing on November 9th, 1995.

She was last seen in Moone, County Kildare, where she told her friend that she had missed her bus home and "got a lift."

In 2020 the missing persons case was upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Advertisement

A memorial ceremony will take place at the monument for the missing, on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle tomorrow (Saturday).

Father Willie Purcell is a friend of the Dullard family and is involved in the ceremony tomorrow. He made this appeal to the public.

"No matter how small the information is or how insignificant it may seem to people - every piece of information adds to the overall tapestry of finding Jojo

"Anyone who might have heard a conversation in 29 years, or who may have picked up something from somebody - I would ask them to please contact an Garda Síochána," Father Purcell said.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Beat 1

Applications now open for Beat and SETU Certificate in Radio and Podcasting

 By Jessie Maher
Entertainment 2

Three charged in connection with death of Liam Payne

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Ireland on course to raise sale of tobacco age to 21

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement