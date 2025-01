Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car collision in County Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision in the Ballyfoyle Area at around 7 am this morning.

One man and one woman were taken to hospital, however their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

