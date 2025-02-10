Search for missing Kilkenny woman stood down

The search for a missing Kilkenny woman has been stood down.

Gardaí issued an update overnight in relation to the disappearance of 50-year-old Fiona Booth from Gowran in county Kilkenny.

The search for Fiona has been stood down following the discovery of a woman's body.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

If you have been affected by this news and need some support, you can contact Samaritans by calling 116-123, or visit their website here.

