Storm Eowyn: Storm rips roof off South Kilkenny sports complex

While the South East was not the worst area impacted by Storm Eowyn, there has still been significant damage to infrastructure.

In South Kilkenny, a section of Mooncoin GAA Complex roof blew off, making its way onto the N24 Waterford to Limerick road.

Vice Chair of Mooncoin GAA Club Michael Blanchfield says they're thankful nobody was injured.

"It appears to have happened this morning between 7 and 8am - a portion of the roof of the complex was blown off and went across the main road.

"We were lucky it was a red warning and there were very few cars on the road at the time," he said.

The debris also caused damage to the village's Parish Hall.

The Club has stated it is closed for ALL activities (including the gym, community walkway etc), and it's new carpark will also remain closed until further notice.

