Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Suspected arson attack at building used for children with additional needs in Kilkenny

Suspected arson attack at building used for children with additional needs in Kilkenny
Credit: Enable Ireland
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a building in Kilkenny that's used to provide services for children with additional needs.

It happened around 3 am Monday at the O'Neill Centre on St Joesph’s Road in the city and is understood to be a suspected arson attack.

The premise is a former school building that was repurposed for use by Enable Ireland many years ago.

Local fire services extinguished the fire at the scene.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Emergency services at scene of serious collision in Carlow

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Police in Tenerife find human remains in area where British teenager Jay Slater went missing

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Waterways Ireland facing charges after man paralysed by digger clearing Grand Canal tents

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement