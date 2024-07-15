Suspected arson attack at building used for children with additional needs in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a building in Kilkenny that's used to provide services for children with additional needs.

It happened around 3 am Monday at the O'Neill Centre on St Joesph’s Road in the city and is understood to be a suspected arson attack.

The premise is a former school building that was repurposed for use by Enable Ireland many years ago.

Local fire services extinguished the fire at the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

