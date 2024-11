A teenage boy was robbed in broad daylight in Kilkenny last weekend.

Gardaí received a report of a robbery that occurred at approximately 3pm on Saturday, 23rd of November.

It happened on Canal Walk in Kilkenny.

Gardaí say a boy in his teens received treatment at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.

His injuries were non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.