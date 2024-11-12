Tesco opens first store in Kilkenny City

Tesco has opened its first store in Kilkenny City.

It's the second Tesco store in the county, following the opening of their Ferrybank store in November of last year.

The Tesco Express store, located on Kilkenny High Street, has created 19 new jobs for the area.

“We are so excited to finally open here in Kilkenny City", said Colm Cleary, Store Manager at Tesco.

Our team has worked incredibly hard to prepare for today, and we can’t wait to welcome our new customers to come in and get to know us.

The new store features an in-store bakery, coffee station and Deposit Return Scheme machine.

Kilkenny's High Street store will also join other Tesco outlets in the food surplus redistribution programme.

It means FoodCloud partners and OLIO Food Waste Heroes will be on hand to ensure no good food goes to waste.

