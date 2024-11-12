Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Tesco opens first store in Kilkenny City

Tesco opens first store in Kilkenny City
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tesco has opened its first store in Kilkenny City.

It's the second Tesco store in the county, following the opening of their Ferrybank store in November of last year.

The Tesco Express store, located on Kilkenny High Street, has created 19 new jobs for the area.

“We are so excited to finally open here in Kilkenny City", said Colm Cleary, Store Manager at Tesco.

Advertisement

Our team has worked incredibly hard to prepare for today, and we can’t wait to welcome our new customers to come in and get to know us.

The new store features an in-store bakery, coffee station and Deposit Return Scheme machine.

Kilkenny's High Street store will also join other Tesco outlets in the food surplus redistribution programme.

It means FoodCloud partners and OLIO Food Waste Heroes will be on hand to ensure no good food goes to waste.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Kilkenny's Enya Cox Dempsey prepares to represent Ireland at Junior Eurovision this weekend

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

12 food businesses were shut down by the FSAI last month

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 3

Gary Lineker to step down as Match of the Day host

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement