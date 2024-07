It was an uphill battle for Gardaí in Kilkenny yesterday.

A Garda on a bicycle caught an uninsured driver by using the Garda Mobility app.

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána Kilkenny said the driver of the Audi A4 was pulled over after some furious cycling - some of which was up a hill.

The vehicle was seized and its owner has been summonsed for several offences.

