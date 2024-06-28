Visitor restrictions announced for St. Luke's Hospital

Visitor restrictions have been announced for St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

The full visitor restrictions were announced this morning across the hospital.

According to St. Luke's Hospital, the ban is due to increased control measures required for Covid-19 and Norovirus.

However, maternity care and end-of-life care will be exempt.

Two nominated relatives will be allowed to visit a critically ill, however, only one nominated person is allowed if the patient has COVID-19.

Partners will be allowed on the maternity ward from 10-12 pm and 6-8 pm daily.

Apart from this, all other visits will be limited to one visitor per patient per day for 30 minutes.

