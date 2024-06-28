Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Visitor restrictions announced for St. Luke's Hospital

Visitor restrictions announced for St. Luke's Hospital
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Visitor restrictions have been announced for St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

The full visitor restrictions were announced this morning across the hospital.

According to St. Luke's Hospital, the ban is due to increased control measures required for Covid-19 and Norovirus.

However, maternity care and end-of-life care will be exempt.

Advertisement

Two nominated relatives will be allowed to visit a critically ill, however, only one nominated person is allowed if the patient has COVID-19.

Partners will be allowed on the maternity ward from 10-12 pm and 6-8 pm daily.

Apart from this, all other visits will be limited to one visitor per patient per day for 30 minutes.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Waterford FC v Dundalk FC - Match Preview

 By Odhrán Johnson
Wexford News 2

Tributes paid to son of Mick Wallace who died aged 30

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Man injured in separate Waterford e-scooter collision

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement