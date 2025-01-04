Woman dies following collision on N25 in South Kilkenny

A woman has died following a two-car collision on the N25 at Slieverue, Co.Kilkenny yesterday evening.

It happened on the main road to New Ross at Luffany at around 5:50pm yesterday (Friday).

The woman in her 70s, who was a driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver and passenger of the other car, a man in his 30s and woman in her 20s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The N25 road remains closed this morning between the Luffany Roundabout and the Glenmore Roundabout to facilitate an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling on the N25 between Luffany Roundabout, Slieverue and Glenmore between the hours of 5:30pm and 6:15pm should make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

