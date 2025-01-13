2 Johnnies release part three to 'GAA Catfish' story

A third part to the story of the 'GAA Catfish' drops today.

The 2 Johnnies said they had never intended to revisit the topic but felt compelled to take action after several more people reached out to them in recent months.

In a statement on their social media accounts, the Tipperary duo said they hope the experiences shared in the episode will 'ignite a crucial conversion' and 'help prevent further harm'.

They also shared images of some of the fake accounts in circulation, purporting to be several young women on Instagram.