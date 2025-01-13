2 Johnnies release part three to 'GAA Catfish' story

The 2 Johnnies said they had never intended to revisit the topic but felt compelled to take action after several more people reached out to them in recent months.
In a statement on their social media accounts, the Tipperary duo said they hope the experiences shared in the episode will 'ignite a crucial conversion' and 'help prevent further harm'.
They also shared images of some of the fake accounts in circulation, purporting to be several young women on Instagram.
Among the men impacted, was co-presenter of the podcast, Johnny B.
Part three of the 'GAA Catfish' is out this morning on 'The 2 Johnnies Podcast' on Spotify.