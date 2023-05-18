27-year-old woman is dating a man from every country – until she finds the one

We all hope to find true love, but would you travel the world in search of it?

Florida native Starly Santos is looking to date a man in every country, and won't stop until she's completed 100 dates.

Over the past three months, Starly has dated men from 12 different countries: Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, and India. Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and of course, America. She would like to settle down eventually with the right man, but first, she wants to see what different cultures, and countries, have to offer for romance.

"I was curious about where in the world I could fall in love," she told The Sun. "I want to do at least 100 dates, even if I find someone I like."

Starly was already something of a globetrotter before embarking on her romantic tour. A graduate of Business and Psychology at Columbia University, she had been trading cryptocurrency and reviewing luxury hotels and restaurants around the world, visiting over 50 countries, and sometimes going on dates.

When a friend said that Starly's life was "more interesting than anything on Netflix" she decided to document her dating itinerary and share her experience with men from as many countries as possible.

Starly spends about four or five days in a location and limits herself to one date. While she is hoping for a genuine connection, she won't stop her tour for any suitor. "The line of thinking is that even if I do meet someone that I really like, I want to keep travelling," she said. "We can stay in touch for at least a year. That's kind of how I would know if it's the real deal. If they're serious about me, they can come to meet me in another country in that timeframe."

All of Starly's dates must be comfortable with her filming the date and sharing it with her TikTok. So far she says she has had a strong connection with Mr Venezuela, and Mr Bombay, who took her to a party on a yacht. She has adopted a "no drinking policy" on dates and vets each suitor before meeting them via an application form on her website.

Starley is currently travelling around Europe and accepting applications from men in European countries. Want to show her the best of the Emerald Isle? You can apply for a date with Starly here.