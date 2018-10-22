5 Halloween baking recipes for all the family

22 October 2018

Spooky season is here once again and the kids are off school.

Whether you’re having a Halloween party or just wanting to entertain the kids, we’ve found five fun Halloween recipes that you can try out this mid-term.

Spooky Witches’ Fingers

Cook time: 55 Mins

Your kids will be delighted with these witches’ finger biscuits.

This doughy mixture takes about 30 minutes to prep and 25 to cook.

The recipe recommends using an almond for the fingernail, but this could also be achieved with a chocolate button.

To take your creation to the next level, add a hint of green food colouring to make them extra spooky.

See the full list of ingredients and steps here.

Ghost Cookies

Cook time: 45 Mins

Have fun with all the family while making these adorable iced ghost cookies.

Super easy to make, they’re the perfect treat for your Halloween spread.

Use a cookie cutter if you have one. If not, no worries. Use a knife to achieve the goolish shape, then let your kids go to town with the decorating.

Whip up a batch of these ghost cookies here.

Almond Spider Cakes

Cook time: 50 Mins

These spider cakes will allow your artistic side to come out this Halloween.

Topped in a web of sugary goodness, the colourful glaze will give the cake its distinctive taste.

Decorate the spider web with plastic or gummy spiders for an extra Halloween touch.

Check out the full recipes here.

Black Cat Cake

Prep time: 50 Mins

The kids will love getting involved with decorating this cat cake during the mid-term.

The cake will take about 50 minutes to prep and decorate, but the pay off will be worth it.

Icing and decorating the face is where you can really get creative. Use sweets, chocolate, jellies or even ice the face.

This recipe will serve about 16 portions.

Healthy Halloween Pizza

Prep time: 20 Mins

Halloween isn’t all about sweet things, so we’ve found a savoury recipe that you can cook with the family.

This healthy Halloween pizza will let the little ones have fun while they prepare, bake and decorate.

Use vegetables or meat toppings to create spooky designs.

RIP (Rest In Pizza)

This content is brought to you by Calpol Six Plus

Calpol Six Plus contains paracetamol. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL

Share it:













Don't Miss