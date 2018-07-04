92-year-old grandad invents lift to help him up onto combine harvester

As groups of friends and families flock to the nearest beach to bask in the beautiful weather we are having, we tend to forget about the poor craytors working around the clock cutting silage.

With some spending at least 100+ in tractors/fields in the sweltering heat, the job can somewhat take its toll.

But whatever the weather, 92-year-old farmer from Nebraska has found a way to make the task a hand a lot easier for himself.

Jim Schippert has designed and built a motorized lift to help him up into this cab during harvest season.

His proud grandson, Jimmy uploaded a video of the contraption in action earlier this month and so far, it’s been watched over 360K times.

My grandpa, at age 92, has had some trouble getting on the combine the last few years. He came up with this solution that he designed and built himself. #Builttofarm pic.twitter.com/2OmchqdhjA — Jimmy Sindelar (@JimmySindelar) June 30, 2018

