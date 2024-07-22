Play Button
92-year-old Kilkenny woman jumps 15,000 feet from plane

92-year-old Kilkenny woman jumps 15,000 feet from plane
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
A Kilkenny woman, aged in her 90s,  has jumped 15,000 feet from a plane, to raise money for charity and remember her son.

Kay Sinclair, originally from Tullaron, and the grand-aunt of Kilkenny Stars Tommy, Shane, Miriam and Grace Walsh, completed the skydive in county Offaly yesterday.

Photo Credit: Irish Parachute Club

92-year-old, who now lives in Donegal town, raised over €5,000 in the process for Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland and their "Let's Talk" programme.

Kay says she wanted to do the parachute in memory of her late son Michael, on his 37th anniversary.

You can still donate, by following the link here.

