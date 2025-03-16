All you need to know ahead of St Patrick's Day in the South East

St Patrick's Day celebrations have been in full swing across the country this weekend.

As we all know, the main event is tomorrow, the 17th March (the day Paddy banished all the snakes from Ireland) so we have all you need to know ahead of the main parades taking place across the South East.

Waterford

Waterford City

The much anticipated parade will begin at 1pm at the Waterford Bus Station with the route finishing at the Parnell St. end of the Mall at 3pm. There'll be lots of music to enjoy afterwards, including Joe Gould and Geoff Foley, High Definition, and The Dean Hayes Trio & Bonya all playing at Itty Bittys Bank Lane, Waterford Cultural Quarter Stage or Applemarket Stage throughout the afternoon.

Tramore

Music gets underway in Canon's Field from 12pm, with the parade starting at 1.30pm

Local homes and businesses along the parade route to decorate their gardens, properties, and premises to help create a festive atmosphere.

Dungarvan

The parade will begin at Crotty's Corner at 2pm and finish at Mitchell Street - a brand new route this year.

There'll be €2500 worth of prizes to be won on the day including 'parade best effort' and 'best use of Irish'.

Wexford

Wexford Town

This year's parade will begin at 10:30am from Trinity Street, right down to Redmond Square.

Our very own Niall Power and Shonagh Lyons from Beat Breakfast will be taking part.

Local residents are asked to park elsewhere for the duration of the parade. The road closure will be in operation along the route from 9:15am.

New Ross

Beginning at 2pm, the New Ross parade will take the route from the Irishtown on to the Quay, just after the visitor centre at the Dunbrody.

There will be a quiet area again this year at the Youth Centre. All music/noise will be restricted from the roundabout at the top of Mary Street at the Mount Carmel Convent gates until the parade passes Árd na Gréine.

Enniscorthy

The parade begins at 3pm from Shannon Chapel and finish at Market Square.

The theme for this year’s Enniscorthy parade for 2025 is ‘Love your Tribe' - all embracing, all encompassing, all inclusive.

There will also be a Sensory Inclusion Street on Templeshannon Quay between the old and new bridge.

Bunclody

Starting at 10:40am, the Bunclody parade will not be allowing anyone on trailers or floats this year due to insurance and health and safety restrictions.

The marchers will set off from Tírlán, Carrigduff and will finish back up in the same location, ensuring that the crowd will see the parade twice.

Carlow

Carlow Town

The parade will start from Kennedy Avenue at 3pm and end at the bottom of Tullow Street.

As well as the parade there will be a variety of music and entertainment at both The Exchange in the Potato Market and the bandstand in Haddens Carpark.

Like many of the celebrations in the South East, there will also be a sensory friendly area located on Barrack Street.People will be reminded to turn off flashing lights and reduce noise levels in this area.

Bagenalstown

The starting location for the Bagenalstown parade is on Station Road. It begins at 1pm with the route changed this year to allow for better movement for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Mary Foster is this year's Grand Marshall.

Tullow

There is a busy schedule for Tullow's 40th St. Patrick’s Day parade, with a very fitting theme - '40 Shades of Green'.

The parade will kick off at 2pm from Dublin Road.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny City

The St Patrick's Day Festival is in full swing in the city since Friday.

The parade will begin at 1:30pm on John Street and will finish up on the Castle Road.

There'll be lots of music and entertainment throughout the city before and after the parade.

Graiguenamanagh

This town's parade will begin at 12:15pm from the Fair Green where the parade will head in the direction of Tinnahinch on the Carlow side of the River Barrow.

On the day, members of the camper groups and cycling groups are expected to represent their organisations in high numbers.

Thomastown

Thomastown will host a non-traditional parade this year, 'The Great Wheelbarrow Parade'.

It will start at 12pm on Market Street with lots of music and prizes to be given away on the day.

Tipperary

Clonmel

This town's parade is a long one. It kicks off at 3pm and finishes at 7pm.

It'll begin at Westgate to the Town Hall with Grand Marshall Olympic rower Daire Lynch.

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is also holding a free drop-in craft workshop between 2pm - 4pm on the day.

Tipperary Town

Starting at 2:30pm, this year's theme is 'Bee the Change'. It'll kick off from the Plan.

There'll be prizes on the day for 'best float', 'greenest person' and 'best window'.

Thurles

The parade will begin from Abbey Road at 2:15pm.

The theme of this year's event is 'Mythical Ireland, in the Time of Saint Patrick'

Prizes worth €1800 will be awarded on the day.

Cahir

12pm is the start time for Cahir's parade. It will take off from Cahir Business Park on Tipperary Road.

There'll be lots of music and entertainment for people to enjoy before the parade at 11:30am and after the parade also.

This year’s theme is ‘Heritage, Culture and Diversity.’

You can find out more info on each parades website or socials.

