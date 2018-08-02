Irish posties are now so renowned for being able to deliver post regardless of the vagueness of the address or obscurity of the parcel.

From hand-drawn maps to ‘I forgot the street name but it’s near a street named Cul de Sac’, they’ve been tested time and time again.

One Irish man even runs a blog, Me Versus An Post, where he tries to see the lengths An Post will go to get a letter to its destination.

But today, Reddit user, invalid337 shared this letter with an address that has to mark it to the top five list.

The handwritten letter is addressed to ‘Paul, the English fella with the green car’.

You couldn’t make it up.

Not all heros wear capes.

Share it:













Don't Miss