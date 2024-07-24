Applegreen stores offer nationwide deals to celebrate 24th birthday

Applegreen is celebrating its birthday today with a wide range of deals on offer for customers.

Across stores nationwide and in the South East, customers can avail of great deals and discounts on car washes and food at each store.

The Deal or More Deals show will mark the brands birthday, which will also see incredible one-day-only price drops on best-loved products including Burger King Whoppers and 100% Irish Chicken Fillet Rolls.

Breakfast Rolls are on sale for just €2.47, muffins will be available for just 24 cent.

Customers can also grab a car wash for the reduced price of €2.47 on the day.

View this post on Instagram

As part of the brands birthday celebration, comedy duo and Applegreen ambassadors The 2 Johnnies will host a one-of-a-kind livestream Deals or More Deals programme across their social media channels.

Kicking off at Applegreen Birdhill, Co. Tipperary from 9am to 12pm, the duo will welcome a lineup of standout guests including comedian Owen Colgan and Enya Martin, as well as a performance from up-and-coming Irish singer Saibh Skelly.

Deals and discounts

Across Applegreen stores nationwide, customers can avail of great deals and discounts on top products including Breakfast Rolls for early risers and 100% Irish Chicken Fillet Rolls for lunchtime fillers on offer for just €2.47.

One-of-a-kind Applegreen Birthday muffins will be available for just 24 cent, while customers can also grab a car wash for the reduced price of €2.47 on the day.

For the first time, Applegreen is extending its birthday celebration offers to its Applegreen Electric app users, who can charge their cars for just 24.7 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) on July 24th in stores with electric charging stations nationwide. T’s & C’s apply.

