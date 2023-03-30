Are you a movie buff? Rotten Tomatoes has launched its first ever card game

Attention all movie fanatics-now is your time to shine.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, movie review site Rotten Tomatoes has launched its first card game.

The game can be played with up to 20 people and challenges players on their movie knowledge and ability to guess a movie's Rotten Tomatoes score. Describing the game, Rotten Tomatoes has said it is "easy to learn and it moves quickly. So gather your friends, and play a few rounds to determine who the biggest film buff is."

As well as releasing the card game, Rotten Tomatoes has also revealed a list of movies with the "highest Tomatometer" rating.

While many movies are rated highly on the site, the ratings are review-aggregated, meaning the more reviews there are, the harder it is to get a high percentage on the Tomatometer. As such, the website has unveiled its list of "massive movies", i.e. movies with over 500 reviews which still boast very high percentage ratings. According to this new list, 2016's Black Panther is the most successful movie, with a 96% rating taken from 531 reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game is now available to purchase from Zatu Games and Amazon.