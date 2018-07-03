One in seven people say they will never be able to afford a home, according to new research from Aviva.

The survey found that 90% want to own their own home.

Aviva has also found that 40% of those asked do not think buying a home will be an affordable option within the next 10 years.

Ann O’Keeffe from Aviva says a significant amount of people are struggling to meet rising house prices.

Ms O’Keeffe said: “Often the burden of rent is becoming too great and a consistent figure from our research is that 90% of people want to buy a home.

“However, when we dug into that number only half of those thought that they might be able to do so in the next five years.

“And 28% of the other half of people actually now think that they will never be able to buy a home.”

Share it:













Don't Miss