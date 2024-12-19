Bad hygiene named as biggest dating 'ick'

A new study has named 'bad hygiene' as the most common dating ick.

An 'ick' is described as off-putting behaviour that causes an individual to lose romantic feelings for a potential partner.

Experts at the online dating site datingscout.com carried out the study online, though the comment section of Reddit posts on “'cks'.

They found the 'bad hygiene ick' included bad breath, a smell of cigarette smoke, and long fingernails.

Advertisement

Other 'icks' high on the list were a lack of engagement, social media obsession and entitlement.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.