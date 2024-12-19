Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Bad hygiene named as biggest dating 'ick'

Bad hygiene named as biggest dating 'ick'
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A new study has named 'bad hygiene' as the most common dating ick.

An 'ick' is described as off-putting behaviour that causes an individual to lose romantic feelings for a potential partner.

Experts at the online dating site datingscout.com carried out the study online, though the comment section of Reddit posts on “'cks'.

They found the 'bad hygiene ick' included bad breath, a smell of cigarette smoke, and long fingernails.

Advertisement

Other 'icks' high on the list were a lack of engagement, social media obsession and entitlement.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí believe woman whose body was discovered in Wexford was victim of assault

 By Beat News
News 2

French man jailed for 20 years for repeatedly raping his wife

 By Joleen Murphy
Wexford News 3

Woman found dead at house in Gorey

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Life
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement