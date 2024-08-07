Play Button
Bathroom named the best room to solve problems

Bathroom named the best room to solve problems
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The bathroom has been named as the best room to solve problems.

A survey by toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap found more than two thirds say they have dreamt up their best ideas on the toilet.

10% said the bathroom was the room they felt most thoughtful or creative - even more than the office.

Some of the biggest life-changing decisions people said they have made on the loo include opening their own business and having more kids.

Over a third say they have retreated to the bathroom in work to be inspired about a work-related issue.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

