Bathroom named the best room to solve problems

The bathroom has been named as the best room to solve problems.
A survey by toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap found more than two thirds say they have dreamt up their best ideas on the toilet.
10% said the bathroom was the room they felt most thoughtful or creative - even more than the office.
Some of the biggest life-changing decisions people said they have made on the loo include opening their own business and having more kids.
Over a third say they have retreated to the bathroom in work to be inspired about a work-related issue.
