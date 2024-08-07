Bathroom named the best room to solve problems

The bathroom has been named as the best room to solve problems.

A survey by toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap found more than two thirds say they have dreamt up their best ideas on the toilet.

10% said the bathroom was the room they felt most thoughtful or creative - even more than the office.

Some of the biggest life-changing decisions people said they have made on the loo include opening their own business and having more kids.

Over a third say they have retreated to the bathroom in work to be inspired about a work-related issue.

