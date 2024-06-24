Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour - Check out the video here!

Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour 2024 has wrapped up.

We visited twenty secondary schools in the South East, reaching over 2,000 first year students.

The aim of the 1 hour workshop has been to deliver the message to Stop, Think, and Check before you Click. Did your school miss out? Not to worry, we've got you covered - check out our workshop video below, hosted by Beat presenters!

The roadshows were part-funded by the new Comisiún na Meán under its Sound and Vision scheme and focused on four main strands of the existing Digital Media Literacy course at secondary school level.