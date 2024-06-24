Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour - Check out the video here!

Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour - Check out the video here!
Claire Rowe
Claire Rowe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour 2024 has wrapped up.

We visited twenty secondary schools in the South East, reaching over 2,000 first year students.

The aim of the 1 hour workshop has been to deliver the message to Stop, Think, and Check before you Click. Did your school miss out? Not to worry, we've got you covered - check out our workshop video below, hosted by Beat presenters!

The roadshows were part-funded by the new Comisiún na Meán under its Sound and Vision scheme and focused on four main strands of the existing Digital Media Literacy course at secondary school level.

Advertisement

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

Carrick-on-Suir's Sam Bennett to make Tour de France return

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Price increase for Waterford to Dublin and Rosslare to Dublin trains

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Government to support Ursula von der Leyen as candidate for EU presidency

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement