There is growing support for Waterford, Rosslare and Cork to be developed into Maritime Clusters.

It would allow the ports to become a hubs for marine innovation, Research & Development, biotech, offshore engineering, and transport.

Sinn Féin’s Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada backed the idea at a recent summit in Galway.

“I think it’s a great idea, I would hugely support it and I suggested at the conference that this should be not just about Cork,” said Ms Ní Riada.

“This should be about developing the harbours in Waterford and Rosslare as well, it should be a joined approach because they are very deep harbours.”

“You’re creating a whole load of new jobs as well obviously with the development of the ports.

“But it’s also to mitigate the impact of Brexit because currently, we rely on using the UK as a land bridge so getting goods and services to Europe with Brexit looming is going to be far more problematic because you’re going to see customs checks, you’re going to see all of that and the bureaucracy that comes with that is going to be problematic for hauliers, for travel, for services, for all of that.

“So it makes sense.”

