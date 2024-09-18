Celebration tubs latest chocolates to fall victim to 'shrinkflation'

Celebration tins are getting smaller this Christmas due to what fans call 'shrinkflation'.

Chocolate fans are complaining about the size of this year's famous selection box.

According to the Sun, the original 600g container has been reduced to 550g, which is the equivalent of losing 'five sweets'.

A spokesperson for Mars said the tub size was reduced by 17 percent to reduce plastic and address the rising cost of raw materials and operations.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.