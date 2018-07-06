With water restrictions in place for 14 counties and a nationwide ban on hose pipes, Irish Water have urged the public to conserve water as best as they can.

One Limerick church have even gone to the extremes as to only allow mass-goers one sprinkle of Holy Water per visit.

Twitter user Ray J posted this picture of the sign from St Joseph’s Church in Ballybrown, Clarina.

@JOEdotie @TodayFM the churches are feelin the effects of the water shortages pic.twitter.com/SxmjhtY5kW — Ray J (@rayj97carinacar) July 4, 2018

Ray has since tweeted that the restrictions have been extended to one sprinkle per family.

