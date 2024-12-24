Circle K to offer free hot drinks to Emergency Service workers on Christmas Day

Circle K, Ireland is once again providing complimentary hot drinks to all members of the Irish Emergency Services on the 25th of December.

Employees of An Garda Síochána, Fire Service, RNLI, Coastguard and the Health Service can avail of an Americano, Latte, Flat White, Hot Chocolate or cup of tea for free.

Ciara Foxton, Managing Director at Circle K Ireland said; “We are delighted to once again support be supporting Ireland’s Emergency Services this at Christmas.

This small gesture is a token of our appreciation for the incredible work our Emergency Services provide to our communities nationwide, especially during the festive period. Their unwavering commitment to ensuring our safety deserves recognition and appreciation, especially during the holidays”

The fuel and convenience store will also provide warm beverages for free on December 31st.

