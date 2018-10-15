Well, this is a unique way to celebrate a county title.

Two Mile House won their first-ever Kildare Intermediate Football Championship on Sunday, and naturally, players and supporters came together on the field to celebrate the success.

However, amid the scenes of joy, an engagement ring was lost.

So players and fans, young and old, gear-bags and prams in tow, put the celebrations on hold and united to scour St Conleth’s Park for the missing ring.

Unfortunately, as of this morning, the Kildare Nationalist report that the ring is still missing.

How to celebrate winning an intermediate title? Two Mile House players and supporters looking for a lost engagement ring on the St Conleths Park pitch! pic.twitter.com/2NZQbxLg6k — K Nationalist Sport (@KildareNatSport) October 14, 2018

That winning feeling!!! Congratulations to @TwoMileHouseGAA on their Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Final victory. Enjoy the celebrations! pic.twitter.com/YgJHiLHFdV — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) October 14, 2018

