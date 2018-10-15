Well, this is a unique way to celebrate a county title.

Two Mile House won their first-ever Kildare Intermediate Football Championship on Sunday, and naturally, players and supporters came together on the field to celebrate the success.

However, amid the scenes of joy, an engagement ring was lost.

So players and fans, young and old, gear-bags and prams in tow, put the celebrations on hold and united to scour St Conleth’s Park for the missing ring.

Unfortunately, as of this morning, the Kildare Nationalist report that the ring is still missing.

Enjoy the celebrations! pic.twitter.com/YgJHiLHFdV

Share it:
Don't Miss