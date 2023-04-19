Couple spend over €23k on Harry Potter themed wedding

When you know, you know...

When Craig and Katherine began dating they discovered they both had the same Harry Potter-themed tattoo. It was a match made by magic, and the couple have just tied the knot with their own Harry Potter-themed wedding.

Craig, 36, and Katherine, 28 are both from Chicago and obsessed with all things Harry Potter. When Craig got down on one knee outside Hogwarts Castle, in Orlando, Florida, Katherine was under his spell. The couple knew their special day had to include the wizarding world that brought them together and began planning the ultimate Harry Potter-themed wedding.

Advertisement

"Katherine and I aren't huge fans of traditional weddings," Craig told the New York Post. "We knew we wanted to have a different wedding."

The couple wove magic into every corner of the ceremony possible. Wedding guests were asked to wear colours co-ordinating with the Harry Potter houses they had been assigned to on their invitations. A specially made sorting hat welcomed guests to their seats at the venue.

A close friend dressed as Professor Dumbledore took the role of wedding celebrant, and the couple said "I do" at a Deathly Hallows-shaped altar. The newlyweds wore wizarding cloaks over their wedding clothes, and "joined wands" in their first dance as husband and wife.

While Katherine and Craig had the wedding of their dreams, many online felt the celebration was a cause for concern. "Dear Lord," "Absolutely not" and "We are doomed as a society" were just some of the comments under TikTok videos of the day.

Advertisement

"A lot of people kept saying stuff like 'I'm sure everyone in the audience is so uncomfortable' and 'the ring bearer must be so embarrassed,' Craig told the New York Post. But the couple were over the moon with support from their guests. "There wasn't a single unsupportive person at our wedding," Craig said. "What we did hear a lot was that it was the best wedding people had been to."

In other wedding news, a story of a bride discovering her groom being breasted by his mother has also gone viral.