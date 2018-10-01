Did your local chipper make the shortlist for the National Takeaway Awards?

01 October 2018

80 restaurants nationwide have made the shortlist for this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

For the fifth year running, the awards celebrate the takeaway industry, recognise the quality of food and service consistently delivered, and acknowledge the best in the takeaway food industry.

And from Best Takeaway Pizza to Best Spicebag, the ‘steaks’ are high.

New Just East restaurant signing, Five Guys will take on last year’s winner Eddie Rocket’s as they both make the shortlist in the Best Takeaway American category.

Pepperoni Pizza, Thai Green Curry and the ever popular Spice Bag are all shortlisted in the category of Ireland’s favourite dish.

No pressure.

New names featuring in this year’s shortlist include; Miyazaki, Barrack St, Cork in Best Takeaway Japanese, Neon, Camden Street in Best Takeaway Thai and Pablo Picante, Baggot Street in Best Takeaway Mexican.

These join previous competitors; Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun and Michie Sushi, Ranelagh within their respective cuisine categories.

Without further ado, here are the nominees:

Full Shortlist of Just Eat National Takeaway Awards:

Ireland’s Favourite Dish

Fish & Chips

Burrito

Thai Green Curry

Pepperoni Pizza

Spice Bag

Best Takeaway Chinese

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant, Athlone

Sunflower, Templeogue

Lin Kee, Glasnevin

LY Garden, Tallaght

Best Takeaway Indian

Ajanta, Drogheda

Tadka House, Rathmines

Namaste India, King St

Shapla Indian, Carlow

Bombay Pantry, Clonskeagh

Best Takeaway Thai

San Sab, Drumcondra

Lana Asian Street Food, Castletroy

Camile Thai, Phibsboro

SabaToGo, Rathmines

Neon, Camden Street

Best Takeaway Pizza

Crust Bucket, Galway

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun

Base Wood Fired Pizza, Terenure

Four Star Pizza, Drogheda

Pizza Shack, Kilcoole

Best Takeaway Vegetarian

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Umi Falafel, Dame St

SabaToGo, Rathmines

Camile Thai, Phibsboro

Best Takeaway Chipper

Macari 101, Naas

Macari’s, Tallaght

Cafollas, Castlebar

Gino’s Diner, Dundalk

Danolla’s Takeaway, Castlebar

Best Takeaway Mexican

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Boojum, Abbey Street

Tolteca, Baggot Street

Zambrero, Pearse St

Pablo Picante, Baggot Street

Best Takeaway Japanese

Musashi, Capel St

Zakura, Baggot Street

Miyazaki, Barrack St, Cork

Okayu, North Strand Road

Michie Sushi, Ranelagh

Best Takeaway American

Five Guys, George’s Street

Five Guys, Dundrum

Eddie Rocket’s, Stillorgan

Eddie Rocket’s, Charlestown

Eddie Rocket’s, Blanchardstown

Best Takeaway Middle Eastern

Zaytoon, Parliament St

Umi Falafel, Dame St

Damascus Gate, Camden Street

Café Oasis, Smithfield

Zaytoon, Camden Street

Best Takeaway Healthy

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Chopped, Fairview

Ramen, Douglas

Camile Thai, Phibsboro

San Sab, Drumcondra

Best Takeaway Lunchtime

Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun

Ramen, Wexford

San Sab, Drumcondra

Best Takeaway Curry

Ajanta, Drogheda

San Sab, Drumcondra

Ramen, Dennehy’s Cross

Bamboo, Letterkenny

Saba, Rathmines

Best Takeaway Spicebag

LY Garden, Tallaght

Bamboo Court, Letterkenny

Ken’s Oriental, Athlone

Sunflower, Templeogue

SabaToGo, Rathmines

Best Takeaway Salad

Chopped, Dundrum

Chopped, Fairview

Chopped, Blanchardstown

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Sprout, Dawson Street

Consumers can vote for their favourite shortlisted takeaway at www.just-eat.ie/takeawayawards2018 by October 7.

