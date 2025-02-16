Don’t Compare Your Life to Social Media says Mental Health Charity

As Valentine’s Day has come and gone, our social media feed has been flooded with grand romantic gestures, picture-perfect dates, and seemingly flawless relationships.

While these posts may appear heartwarming, they can also create unrealistic expectations, leading to feelings of inadequacy, loneliness, and self-doubt.

National mental health charity Turn2Me is urging people not to compare their lives to what they see online, reminding everyone that social media often presents a heavily edited glimpse into someone’s life, rather than reality.

Turn2Me offers free online support groups for those struggling with relationship challenges, self-esteem issues, and feelings of isolation.

These sessions provide a safe, confidential space where people can discuss their concerns and receive professional guidance.

Here are three reasons the mental health charity says why you shouldn’t compare your life to what you see on social media this Valentine’s weekend:

1. Social Media is Not Reality

What we see online is highly curated. People share their best moments while filtering out arguments, disappointments, and personal struggles. Romantic Valentine’s Day posts rarely show the full picture of a relationship, such as conflicts, compromises, or difficulties behind the scenes.

"It’s important to remember that what we see on social media is not the full reality,” said Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me. “Comparing your relationship or personal life to someone else’s edited highlights is like comparing your life to an advert. It can lead to unnecessary self-doubt and anxiety."

2. Everyone Moves at Their Own Pace

Seeing engagement announcements, expensive gifts, lavish holidays or extravagant trips on Valentine’s Day can make people feel like they are falling behind in life. However, relationships and personal milestones happen at different times for everyone. Comparing yourself to others can create pressure and dissatisfaction, even when your own journey is going exactly as it should.

Instead of focusing on where you think you should be, focus on what truly makes you happy.

3. Your Self-Worth is Not Defined by Your Relationship Status

Social media can create the illusion that being in a relationship equates to happiness and success. Many happy, fulfilled people are single, and many people in relationships still struggle with loneliness and personal challenges. Your self-worth is not determined by whether or not you receive flowers or a fancy dinner on Valentine’s Day.

"Instead of seeking validation through comparisons, focus on self-care and genuine connections,” O’Malley added. “Turn2Me’s free support groups provide a space for people to navigate relationship challenges, boost their self-esteem, and prioritise their mental well-being."

For those struggling with relationship difficulties, loneliness, or self-doubt, Turn2Me provides weekly online support groups where participants can talk openly, gain support, and receive guidance from qualified mental health professionals. The charity also offers up to six free counselling sessions.

To sign up, visit www.Turn2Me.ie.

