The DSPCA is reminding people of the dangers the hot weather can cause to animals and says owners should never leave pets in cars or without access to water.

The charity says it is horrified to find people are still leaving pets unattended during this weather.

The DSPCA received over thirty calls about horses tied up with no access to shade or water, on one day alone last week and has received numerous reports about dogs being left in parked cars for long periods of time.

