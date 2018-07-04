The DSPCA is reminding people of the dangers the hot weather can cause to animals and says owners should never leave pets in cars or without access to water.

@agriculture_ie reminds all animal owners to ensure their animals have adequate water supplies during the hot spell. Dedicated helpline to report incidents of Animal Cruelty @ Call Save: 0761 064408 or 01 6072379, or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/7h8PfitizZ — Dept Agriculture IRL (@agriculture_ie) June 26, 2018

The charity says it is horrified to find people are still leaving pets unattended during this weather.

The DSPCA received over thirty calls about horses tied up with no access to shade or water, on one day alone last week and has received numerous reports about dogs being left in parked cars for long periods of time.

