Turn2Me.ie, a national mental health charity, has published a list of eight toxic workplace behaviours that damage mental health.

They include micromanagement, bullying or harassment, unreasonable workloads or KPIs, lack of recognition, poor communication, incivility, lack of support, and double standards.

“Toxic workplace behaviours not only harm individual employees but can also undermine the overall success of an organisation,” Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me.ie, said, “It’s essential for employers to actively address and eliminate these behaviours, creating a supportive environment where all employees can thrive. By fostering a culture of respect, fairness, and open communication, organisations can protect their employees' mental health and enhance their productivity and morale.”

Turn2Me explained why these eight toxic traits are so damaging:

Advertisement

1. Micromanagement:

Micromanagement is one of the most damaging behaviours in the workplace. When managers excessively control or monitor every aspect of their employees' work, it stifles creativity and initiative. Employees under constant scrutiny can feel undervalued, leading to stress, reduced job satisfaction, and eventually, burnout. Turn2Me stated that empowering employees with trust and autonomy is crucial for a healthy work environment.

2. Bullying or harassment:

Whether it’s verbal abuse, intimidation, or discriminatory actions, bullying in the workplace can have devastating effects on a person’s mental health. Victims often experience anxiety, depression, and a significant drop in self-esteem. Employers must take a zero-tolerance approach to bullying and harassment, ensuring all employees feel safe and respected.

Advertisement

3. Unreasonable workloads or KPIs:

Expecting employees to consistently handle unreasonable workloads or KPIs (key performance indicators) is a toxic practice that can lead to chronic stress and burnout. When the demand for productivity exceeds the capacity of the workforce, it not only diminishes the quality of work but also places immense pressure on employees. Turn2Me advises employers to set realistic expectations and provide adequate support to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

4. Lack of recognition:

Turn2Me said failing to acknowledge employees' hard work and achievements can be subtle but very damaging to an employee’s self-esteem. When employees feel their efforts go unnoticed, it can lead to feelings of worthlessness and disengagement. Regular recognition, whether through praise, rewards, or career advancement or upskilling opportunities, is essential in boosting morale and mental well-being.

Advertisement

5. Poor communication:

Inadequate or unclear communication from leadership can create confusion, frustration, and anxiety among employees. When expectations, goals, or feedback are not effectively communicated, employees may feel lost or unsupported in their roles. This can lead to decreased productivity and increased stress levels. Open, transparent, and consistent communication is key to maintaining a healthy workplace dynamic.

6. Incivility:

When staff are undermined, belittled or sidelined, this can reduce their sense of belonging and purpose in the workplace. Employers should communicate with respect, even if it’s a negative message or a conversation about poor performance.

7. Lack of support:

Employees who aren’t given adequate resources, support or care to do their jobs effectively can feel overwhelmed. This can link into the third point of unrealistic KPIs, where an employee is expected to deliver high targets without adequate resources.

8. Double standards:

Employees who see double standards at play in the workplace can feel frustrated. For example, if a director works from home five days a week and has flexi-time but insists that the junior members on their team work five days a week in the office and doesn’t accommodate anyone else’s request for flexi-time, this could irritate employees and make them feel less valued.

Turn2Me offers up to six free counselling sessions in Ireland and is encouraging anyone who feels like they are suffering from workplace stress to avail of their free services, all available on Turn2Me.ie