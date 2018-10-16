As this year’s spooky season falls in line with the Presidential election, it was only a matter of time the candidates were ‘Halloween-ified’.
A staff member at Fallon & Byrne on Dublin’s Exchequer St. decided to channel their inner Fairy Godmother and transform Michael D. Higgins, Sean Gallagher, Liadh Ní Riada, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman into pumpkins.
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!
Meet the Presidential Pumpkins!
On view to the public @FallonandByrne Exchequer Street until 26th October #presidentialelection #Aras18 pic.twitter.com/il8mUzFHz9
— Fallon & Byrne (@FallonandByrne) October 12, 2018
The works of art will be on display in the Exchequer Street branch of Fallon & Byrne until October 26 – voting day.