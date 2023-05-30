First Dates Ireland is looking for fresh batch of Irish singletons

Are you a single pringle ready to mingle?

First Dates Ireland is seeking applicants for their new season.

Taking place at the Coda Eatery in the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, the TV show is looking for singletons of all ages and genders-from 18 years to 80 plus. Maitre D' extraordinaire Mateo will welcome you to the restaurant, and, along with waiters Alice and Pete, as well as barman Neil, assist you in nailing that blind date.

All genders and sexual orientations are welcome on the show. The show is particularly interested in finding single men over 30 years of age to take part.

Interested? Click here for more information and to apply.

In order to be eligible to participate in First Dates (Ireland) you must meet the following criteria.

You are over 18 years of age.

You are a permanent legal resident on the island of Ireland

You are not/have not ever been employed by COCO Content and/or the Broadcaster (RTÉ)

No member of your household, immediate relative (i.e. mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) are employed/have ever been employed by COCO Content and/or the Broadcaster (RTÉ).

By submitting an application you agree to the terms and conditions set out at cococontent.ie

Not single but love the show? You can also apply to take part as a background diner.

