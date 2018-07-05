It looks like we’re certainly not the only ones feeling this heatwave.

The animals over at Fota Wildlife Park have been cooling off in the high 20s heat with the help of their keepers.

Video Eddie O’Hare

Ducks, swans, penguins, flamingos, pelicans and turtles can be seen taking to the water in an effort to cool off.

Yesterday, Dublin SPCA reiterated the importance of providing water and shelter to pets in the current hot spell.

It came after the charity received over 30 calls about horses tied up with no access to shade or water on one day alone.

The DSPCA also received numerous reports about dogs being left in parked cars for long periods of time.

@agriculture_ie reminds all animal owners to ensure their animals have adequate water supplies during the hot spell. Dedicated helpline to report incidents of Animal Cruelty @ Call Save: 0761 064408 or 01 6072379, or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/7h8PfitizZ — Dept Agriculture IRL (@agriculture_ie) June 26, 2018

– Digital Desk

