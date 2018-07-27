Gardai stopped a Ford Transit and found a ‘horse inside’

27 July 2018

The Garda Traffic twitter account channelled the Rubberbandit’s 2011 hit Horse Outside in their latest post.

The Store Street roads policing unit stopped a van this morning as it had no insurance.

Although as the arrest was taking place, the Dublin gardai also discovered that there was “quite a large horse being transported in the back”.

And of course, you guessed it, the caption went like this:

“Stopped your Ford Transit there’s a horse…. INSIDE!

'Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse…. INSIDE! 🎼 Store Street Roads Policing Unit stopped this van for no insurance. It was also discovered there was quite a large horse being transported in the back! Driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/6PbiEQhODa — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 27, 2018

All together now, “Giddy up now baby, bless my soul …

Share it:













Don't Miss