Gardai stopped a Ford Transit and found a ‘horse inside’27 July 2018
The Garda Traffic twitter account channelled the Rubberbandit’s 2011 hit Horse Outside in their latest post.
The Store Street roads policing unit stopped a van this morning as it had no insurance.
Although as the arrest was taking place, the Dublin gardai also discovered that there was “quite a large horse being transported in the back”.
And of course, you guessed it, the caption went like this:
“Stopped your Ford Transit there’s a horse…. INSIDE!
Store Street Roads Policing Unit stopped this van for no insurance. It was also discovered there was quite a large horse being transported in the back!
Driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/6PbiEQhODa
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 27, 2018
All together now, “Giddy up now baby, bless my soul …