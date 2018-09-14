Ginormous Avocados in Tesco Waterford this Weekend!

14 September 2018

Tesco Ireland have announced a very special delivery just in time for a guac-filled weekend! Giant avocados, lovingly named ‘Avozillas’ will be available in 80 Tesco stores across the country this weekend, including Tesco in Ardkeen, Waterford.

There is a limited number of the avocados, which are reportedly five sizes larger than your regular ‘ole avocado and priced at €4.

Tesco Ireland Fresh food buyer Ciaran Doyle has done very well indeed. He tells us that, “They are extremely rare and come from just four trees grown by one of the world’s biggest suppliers of avocados in South Africa. Deliveries will be going into eighty of our stores across the country on Friday morning and will be available this weekend while stocks last.”

Avozillas are naturally big and beautiful and are not genetically modified, and just four trees produce the Avozilla supply in the lush forest outside of Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo, South Africa.

Share it:













Don't Miss