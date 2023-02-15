Play Button
Gino's Gelato are giving away FREE Crêpes this Pancake Tuesday

Gino's Gelato are giving away FREE Crêpes this Pancake Tuesday
Michelle Heffernan
The countdown is on for the most exciting Tuesday of the year.

This Pancake Tuesday Gino's Gelato is giving away free crêpes from 9 am-12 pm in stores across the South East.

Next Tuesday, February 21st you can enjoy a free lemon and sugar or Nutella crêpe from Gino's Gelato in Gorey, Co. Wexford, or Waterford city.

If chocolate or lemon doesn't take your fancy, Gino's offers a multitude of crêpe choices, such as Bannoffe, White Kinder Bueno or even Crunchie Crêpes:

Gino's Gelato has a total of 32 stores nationwide. All stores will offer free crêpes on Tuesday 21st, except for Gino's Gelato in Liffey Valley, Dublin.

