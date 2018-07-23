Go Fund Me page set up to get Conor McGregor’s father a leap card after ‘coinage’ rant

23 July 2018

If you’ve been on airplane mode over the weekend, you might not have seen the rant video Conor McGregor’s dad posted about the amount of change he received from the DART ticket machine.

Tony McGregor used a “crisp” €20 note to pay his fair, from Lansdowne Road to Dun Laoghaire, and was not to pleased to receive the €17.30 back in “coinage” as it does not fit into his “slim-fit Hugo Boss” suit.

Watch for yourself here:

Conor McGregor’s Dad complaining about coinage. I have questions. pic.twitter.com/mt7PeXt9qE — Michael Lennon (@Nick_Vanhelsing) July 22, 2018

Let’s just say, since he posted the video, the internet has come out in force to help the 57-year-old.

Comedian Emma Doran even set up a Go Fund Me page to help get Tony a Leap card.

“Let’s make sure Tony McGregor doesn’t find him not too plussed again,” she wrote in the description.

“What’s this country coming to if you’re expected to carry aloada coinage while wearing a slim-fit, hand fitted Hugo boss suit.

“Let’s get this money raised so Tony can get a leap card. Or we’ll have to get Aoife McGregor to give Dublin Area Rapid Transport a buzz.”

