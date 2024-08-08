Grab your Tin-Foil! The viral TikTok hair hack thats trending worldwide

Another TikTok beauty hack is taking the internet by storm, and this time its all about using tin foil to tackle pesky flyaway hairs.

This is the latest trend, brought to light by creator @laurentpreble, who demonstrates how a simple sheet of foil can smooth down static and flyaway hairs with impressive results.

In her video, Lauren describes her frustration with static hair and tries the foil trick after a recommendation from a fellow user.

“Normally, my hair flows better, but today it’s just static-y and annoying,” she says.

After gliding the tin foil across her hair, she beams, “Are you absolutely kidding me, this looks phenomenal!”

WATCH: Viral Tik Tok Hair Hack

The hack has quickly gained popularity for its surprising effectiveness but turns out there actually is a little bit of science behind the viral moment.

Static electricity in hair builds up when it gains an electrical charge, often due to friction or changes in the environment, like humidity.

This causes the strands to repel each other, leading to flyaway's.

Tin foil, being a metal and a conductor, helps neutralize static by transferring excess electrons away from the hair, resulting in smoother strands.

That's enough for us, were off to the supermarket to stock up!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.