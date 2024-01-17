Here are five reasons why you should stop having sex

Don't be scared.

Sex is wonderful and very fulfilling, however, there are so many dangers that come with having sex that no one ever talks about.

According to sex expert and Daily Mail columnist, Tracey Cox, sex is not all fun and games.

She says 'The only truly safe sex is sex with yourself.' Not sure how many will feel about that.

If you want to be sexually active, it is very important to practise safe sex and limit yourself to one partner.

While you might want to enjoy sex, here are five reasons Tracey is advising you against having sex:

You can get cancer from oral sex

Fellatio, head, blowjob... whatever you want to call it might be very bad for you.

This is because you can actually contract cancer. You might not want to believe it but oropharyngeal cancer is now more common than cervical cancer in the US and UK.

Tracey says that you are more 8.5 more times likely to develop cancer if you've had six or more oral sex partners. What a bummer!

Sex can lead to kids or other distractions that you are never prepared for

This is a fear that is very real. Sex leads to kids and with the rate of inflation and he amount needed to care for kids, it might be best if you abstain.

Sex could lead to distractions in your life. A lot of powerful men in history have been ruined because of sex.

A lot of women have also had to pause or cancel their careers and dreams because they had sex and led to kids.

STI/STD and putting your body at risk

This is probably the one thing you were thinking of before reading this article. There are way too many infections or diseases to be contracted that makes sex not worthwhile.

Some of the infections or diseases you can get from sex includes gonorreha, chlamydia, herpes, HIV/AIDS, thrush, blisters around the private parts.

You could also exert too much energy in having sex that you injure yourself. Instead of sex, why not take a walk or read a book?

Infertility can come from sex

"Catch chlamydia early, and it's easily treated with antibiotics. Leave it untreated and it can leave to pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy and infertility," Tracey says in her column.

For those who do not know, most people who have chlamydia do not even know they have it and you could be passing it to someone else who also passes it on to another person.

Always go for regular check-ups with your GP and ask your partner(s) to always so the same. You might be saving multiple lives.

You risk having a heart attack

The dangers of having sex for long periods and exerting too much energy are too many.

An underlying heart problem could lead to a heart attack during sex. You do not want to go out in this kind of blaze of glory.

Whenever you feel your heart giving out, take a break. Cumming or having that orgasm is not worth your life.

Speak to a GP about having a heart scan today!

